Gunfire rings out in front of East High School as summer school dismisses; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was injured when gunfire rang out in front of East High School as summer school was dismissing for the day on Thursday, police said.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Public Schools district said the incident happened about 2:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found two vehicles were driving in front of the school in the 1900 block of Van Brunt Boulevard and began firing.

The gunfire prompted students to be rushed back inside the school and lockdown protocol ensued, the KCPS spokesperson said.

It's not immediately clear if the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The school's Vice Principal Dr. Bryan Vanosdale penned a letter to families after the incident.

"Dear East High School Summer Academy families, East High School was temporarily placed on lockdown during dismissal today, after shots were fired near the school, but off of school grounds. No one was hurt," Vanosdale said in part in the letter to families.

