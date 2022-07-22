KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vandal stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from a trailer that was outside of the Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City headquarters.

According to the organization, which works to provide affordable homes to families after building them, the incident happened early Friday morning.

Habitat for Humanity said the burglary comes at a time when it's already struggling with the rising costs of construction.

The man stole six Milwaukee drills, which ranged from $129 to $169 each.

He also stole a Milwaukee nail gun valued at $299, along with a right angle drill also valued $299.

The thief also got away with several cases of drill bits, extension cords, blades and a cause of nut drivers.

In total, nearly $2,000 worth of tools were stolen.

"We’re already struggling with the rising cost of construction materials and really could use some support from the community," a spokesperson said in a statement.

—