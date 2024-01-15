Harrisonville man dies in crash on Interstate 49 Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harrisonville, Missouri, man died after crashing into a bridge support pillar Sunday morning on Interstate 49, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra was driving north on I-49.

Near the 150.8 mile marker, the driver drove off the road to the right and struck the bridge support pillar, per MSHP.

The driver, identified as 66-year-old William F. Smith, of Harrisonville, died on the scene.

MSHP is investigating the crash.

