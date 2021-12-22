Hearing set in case involving KS Rep. Aaron Coleman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County Judge set a hearing during court proceedings Wednesday in the domestic battery case against Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman.

Judge James Phelan will review a request made by Coleman’s attorney regarding an arrest warrant filed by state prosecutors last month.

During Wednesday’s Zoom hearing, in which Coleman, 21, appeared via video conference, the judge issued a stay on the warrant until a Jan. 7 hearing.

Samantha Shannon of the Johnson County District Attorney’s office had opposed the lifting of the warrant.

Coleman, who represents a portion of Kansas City, Kansas, in the Kansas House of Representatives, was arrested and charged on Oct. 30 with misdemeanor domestic battery. Coleman posted bond on the charge after spending three days in jail.

About a month later on Nov. 28, Coleman was arrested on suspicion of allegedly driving under the influence in Douglas County, Kansas.

Coleman’s ongoing legal issues have led to increasingly louder calls for his resignation.

Most recently, Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman formed a committee to investigate Coleman’s actions.

Coleman has also been accused of sexual harassment and made threats against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .