Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested for allegedly driving under influence

Kansas state Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature's website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 19:18:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested at 1 a.m. on Saturday in Douglas County for allegedly driving under the influence.

Coleman was taken to Douglas County Jail by Kansas State Highway Patrol.

He was released around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after paying the $250 bond.

Coleman has represented Kansas' 37th District in the state House of Representatives since November 2020.

Previously this month, Coleman was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, accused of sexual harassment and made threats against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

