Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested for allegedly driving under influence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested at 1 a.m. on Saturday in Douglas County for allegedly driving under the influence.

Coleman was taken to Douglas County Jail by Kansas State Highway Patrol.

He was released around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after paying the $250 bond.

Coleman has represented Kansas' 37th District in the state House of Representatives since November 2020.