KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian, then sped away Monday in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said it happened at 6 p.m. at east 39th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The driver of a red GMC pickup truck hit the pedestrian as the pedestrian tried to cross east 39th Street east of Prospect Avenue, police said.

No word on victim's name or age.

No other information was available about the hit-and-run driver.

