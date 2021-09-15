Hundreds of students gather outside KU fraternity house for 2nd night of protests

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hundreds of students gathered outside of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on the University of Kansas for a second night of protests.

Several hundred @UnivOfKansas students are back at @PhiPsiKansas for a second night demanding justice for the victim of a reported sexual assault. @LawrenceKS_PD, @KUPublicSafety keeps eye on the growing crowd.@PhiKappaPsi | @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/1qUtJetwUK — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) September 15, 2021

According to campus police, on Sunday at around 1 a.m., their officers went to a medical call where the victim told them she was sexually assaulted at the fraternity house.

Officers referred her to Lawrence Police, who on Tuesday afternoon said they "take allegations of sexual assault very seriously," but for the victim's privacy, "can't comment or provide details about sexual assault incidents or their investigations."

KSHB 41 News spoke to a KU student about why she attended the protest on Monday night.

"KU like this is your move we've shown our voices like we’ve said what we need to say and you need to do something about this," Abigail Nylen, a freshman at KU said.

On Tuesday, officials at KU also released a statement following the protest on Monday night.

"KU has robust processes to investigate reported instances of sexual assault and to hold accountable those individuals and organizations that are in violation of KU policies," officials said in the statement.

They went on to point out resources for survivors.

In Lawrence, the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center offers free therapy, education and a 24/7 hotline that survivors can call.

"To help them find the power within themselves," Liz Evans, campus advocate at the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center said. "And let them know that they are. They are truly the best advocates for themselves. I think that the best-case scenario is for somebody to reach out to us and to know that our services are used."

Evans believes the protests are empowering to those who've experienced trauma.

"To have some sort of widespread acknowledgment and statement of belief, to a survivor. I mean, I think that can be that can be critical," Evans said.

The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center's 24/7 Hotline can be reached at 785-843-8985

