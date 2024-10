KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury hanged Tuesday on murder and arson charges against Nicholas Ecker in the February 2022 death of his baby at a Shawnee house.

The jury did convict Ecker on a charge of firearm possession by a felon.

Ecker was charged in February 2022 after Shawnee firefighters found a dead baby about 1 a.m. inside a burning home in the 10500 block of West 69th Terrace in Shawnee.

A scheduling conference is set for Oct. 16.

