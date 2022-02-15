Man faces murder, arson charges in death of infant in Shawnee fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after an infant died in a Shawnee house fire on Sunday morning.
Nicholas Ecker, 28, faces one charge of first-degree murder and aggravated arson with risk to bodily harm.
The Shawnee Fire Department first responded to the fire at 10502 West 69th Street at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Ecker's bail was set at at $1 million. He's due in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.