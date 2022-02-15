Man faces murder, arson charges in death of infant in Shawnee fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after an infant died in a Shawnee house fire on Sunday morning .

Nicholas Ecker, 28, faces one charge of first-degree murder and aggravated arson with risk to bodily harm.

The Shawnee Fire Department first responded to the fire at 10502 West 69th Street at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Ecker's bail was set at at $1 million. He's due in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

