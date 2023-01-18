'I’m very grateful': Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her eight-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.

Police say the child was allegedly taken by her father, Markelv Avery, at gunpoint on Wednesday morning, which triggered an Amber Alert.

The mother said Markelv left the infant at an apartment complex where she was found by a security guard.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Melissa Truong, the mother of Malani, who described the moments leading up to her daughter being taken.

According to Truong, Markelv Avery had been contacting her since 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

At around 9 a.m., Markelv showed up to her front door.

“He just came without my permission," Truong said. "He came in the house without my permission and took our baby out in the cold with no clothes on. Just a blanket.”

It was Truong who called 911.

Truong said she's not sure what led to her baby being taken since the father is allowed to see his child. The mother and father do not have a relationship, according to Truong.

Troung later described the emotions she felt after finding out her baby was safe.

“I was happy. I mean I didn’t think he was going to harm her," she said. "I know he wouldn’t harm her, but it’s just the fact of what he did.”

Police are still searching for Markelv Avery, who was last seen driving a 2005 white four-door Acura sedan with a sunroof and an unknown license plate

