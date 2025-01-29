Impaired Lenexa man charged in fatal wrong-way crash Tuesday on I-70 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa man is charged with driving while intoxicated after a fatal wrong-way crash Tuesday in Independence.

Javier Garcia-Arellano faces a class B felony: driving while intoxicated resulting in death.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Garcia-Arellano was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Noland Road.

Police said he struck a Kia Optima head-on before colliding with a semi and a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Optima, 64-year-old Ricky Monroe, of Blue Springs, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi refused treatment for injuries to his hand and arms, but the driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Garcia-Arellano was transported to an area hospital as he sustained serious injuries to his leg.

Court documents noted an inventory of his vehicle revealed “multiple open alcohol containers.”

At the hospital, a DWI officer said a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was coming from Garcia-Arrelano’s person. But as Garcia-arellanos did not respond to the officer, no field sobriety tests could be conducted.

Later, when Garcia-Arellano was moved to the intensive care unit, he began to respond and a Spanish interpreter was contacted.

Garcia-Arellano’s blood was drawn at 4:35 a.m.

Around the same time, he confirmed he understood his rights and did not request a lawyer to be present while being interviewed.

In the interview, Garcia-Arellano admitted he did not remember being involved in the crash and was under the influence of alcohol, per court documents. He estimated he had consumed “as many as 12-14” drinks between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The results of the blood test confirmed Garcia-Arellano had a 0.170 BAC.

Additionally, the probable cause statement revealed Garcia-Arellano does not have a valid driver’s license and was arrested in May 2023 in Kansas for driving while intoxicated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.