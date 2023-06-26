Impairment under investigation as 22-year-old woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Blue Springs woman has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of a motorcyclist in Lee’s Summit.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police reported a wreck near NE Todd George Parkway and NE Leinweber Road.

Witnesses on the scene reported a motorcyclist had been struck by a silver vehicle, noting the man appeared to have suffered multiple broken bones, per court documents.

Bystanders provided CPR to the unresponsive motorcyclist until the Lee’s Summit Fire Department arrived to transport the victim, identified as Christopher M. Silvers, of Lee’s Summit, to an area hospital.

Silvers was later declared deceased.

At the time of the crash, Silvers had stopped at a stop sign while traveling south on Todd George Parkway. Witnesses noted he appeared to be traveling the speed limit.

As he was crossing the intersection, witnesses told police a silver Toyota Corolla “traveling very fast” did not “slow down or attempt to stop” before entering the intersecting and striking Silvers, ejecting him off his vehicle into a ditch.

When police made contact with the driver, Carly A. Rudolph, she admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage and hitting a marijuana wax vape pen prior to the crash. However, she said the vape was three to four hours prior.

An officer on the scene noted Rudolph’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and her breath had an odor of an alcoholic beverage.

Rudolph was then required to complete sobriety tests. She struggled with balance and her actions indicated her “internal clock was slow,” per court documents.

Officers then requested a sample of her breath, which was recorded to be 0.093%.

Rudolph was then taken under arrest for driving while intoxicated and was transported to Lee’s Summit Medical Center. She complied and gave an additional breath sample just after 8:30 p.m., which showed her Breath Alcohol Concentration to be 0.058%.

Due to Rudolph’s “criminal negligence” in entering the intersection without stopping, she faces punishment for a class E felony.

Punishment ranges from not less than one year but no more than four in the Missouri Department of Corrections to no more than one year in county jail or a fine that does not exceed $10,000. Both imprisonment and a fine are an option, too.

Rudolph must not consume alcohol, enter any establishment where alcohol is the primary item for sale and cannot possess a firearm or ammunition of any kind, per court documents.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.