Independence man charged in double murder of stepsons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been charged in the double homicide of Adonis Knight, 23, and Mario Batrez, 30, on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Independence.

Terril Anderson is charged with one count second degree murder, two counts armed criminal action and one count voluntary manslaughter.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, a woman reported to the Independence Police Department that her husband, Anderson, shot her two sons.

Independence police responded to the scene in the 21100 block of East 50th Terrace Drive South and found the two male victims deceased in the kitchen of a residence.

Anderson told police that he was assaulted by Knight and Batrez in the sub-basement of the residence. Anderson said he then went to the garage and grabbed a firearm.

Video surveillance captured the assault in the sub-basement and a second assault at the garage door.

The video later shows Anderson firing what appears to be warning shots into the ceiling of the home, with the two victims and another individual present. Documents say one of the victims was holding as knife at the time, and was later yelling at Anderson from the top of the stairs.

Video revealed that the man who had been yelling later attempted to strike Anderson, who took a step back away from him. When the man attempted to strike Anderson a second time, Anderson shot him.

After being shot, the victim reportedly fell to the floor. Anderson then shot the other man, who also collapsed. Court documents say the second victim was standing nearby and not making any attempt to harm Anderson when he was shot.

Anderson then reportedly continued to fire at the two men while they were on the ground, shooting them both multiple times. The probable cause statement said it did not appear either victim was a threat to Anderson after they fell to the ground.

Three of Anderson's biological children, all minors, were escorted from the home by police. Court documents say the juveniles were upstairs in the home during the incident.

