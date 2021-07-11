Independence man facing several charges in the death of Raymore woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raymore Police Department announced Sunday that a man has been charged in the death of Katie M. Kellen .

Dale L. Williamson, 41, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kellen was found dead at her home in the 300 block of South Lakeshore Drive on July 7.

Williamson, who's from Independence, is being held without bond in the Cass County Jail.

