Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Independence man sentenced after killing woman who was mistakenly targeted in 2019

Interstate 70 homicide in 2019
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
Interstate 70 homicide in 2019
Interstate 70 homicide in 2019
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 15:20:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — An Independence man will spend 30 years in prison for shooting and killing a woman in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019.

Dakkota Siders, 28, was previously charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Siders shot and killed 71-year-old Barbara Harper on Interstate 70.

Authorities determined Siders mistakenly targeted Harper after an incident that happened outside of the Shady Lady's strip club.

Detectives used surveillance, which captured the license plate numbers of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

They later tracked the vehicle to a residence and arrested Siders after he pulled into a driveway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock