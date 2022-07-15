KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man will spend 30 years in prison for shooting and killing a woman in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019.

Dakkota Siders, 28, was previously charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Siders shot and killed 71-year-old Barbara Harper on Interstate 70.

Authorities determined Siders mistakenly targeted Harper after an incident that happened outside of the Shady Lady's strip club.

Detectives used surveillance, which captured the license plate numbers of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

They later tracked the vehicle to a residence and arrested Siders after he pulled into a driveway.

—