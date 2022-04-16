Independence man found guilty in 2019 fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence, Missouri, man has been convicted in a 2019 fatal shooting , according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

On Thursday the jury convicted Dakkota Siders, 28, of murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

In 2019, police found 71-year-old Barbara Harper, who appeared to have been shot to death in her vehicle on the ramp from Interstate 70 westbound entering the east side of the downtown loop.

Police reports say that city cameras showed a vehicle behind Harper's before she suddenly swerved and struck a guard rail.

Police traced the vehicle's license plate number and discovered Siders driving what appeared to be the same vehicle.

Reports show that earlier in the night, shots were fired at the Shady Lady club in Kansas City, Missouri. The casings on the scene were identical to casings found around Harper's vehicle.

At the time, police said they believed Siders mistakenly targeted Harper's vehicle after the events at the Shady lady.

Siders' sentencing is set to take place July 15.