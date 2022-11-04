Independence man sentenced to 30 years for death of Oriana Starr in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Oriana Starr in 2020.

Friday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced 28-year-old Brandon McDaniel to 27 years in prison for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action. With the two set to run consecutively, McDaniel will see 30 years in prison.

McDaniel killed Starr on Dec. 16, 2020, at a residence in the 9900 block of East 63rd Street.

Court documents say the two had been arguing when McDaniel shot Starr, his 22-year-old girlfriend .

Additionally, authorities say a witness later came forward to police, sharing McDaniel told them about the shooting and presented the firearm used before it was sold.

Prior to McDaniel being taken into custody, he was located in January 2021 in Newton, Arkansas — his mother said he had told her he did not want to go back to jail.

McDaniel was then held in the Jackson County Detention Center, without bond, prior to sentencing.

