Independence police asks for help finding truck, driver involved in Thursday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the person they believe was involved in Thursday morning's shooting, along with the vehicle that was used.

Officers found a victim passed out and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound around 8 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 40 Highway and Valley View Road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. They are suffering from life-threatening injuries and are in critical condition.

Independence police believe they have identified the truck that was involved in the shooting.

"We have located a vehicle on surveillance video and would like to find the truck and identify the driver," a release from IPD said. "This driver would be considered a person of interest in this case."

The truck is described as a black or dark green Chevrolet pickup, and it appears to have an extended cap and toolbox mounted in the bed.

The truck was last seen heading east bound on U.S. 40 Highway away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD at 816-325-7300 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stopper Tips Hotline.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .