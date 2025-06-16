Independence police identify suspect connected to June 12 murder at Independence residence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man could face murder and other charges in a June 12 incident in Independence where a man was shot to death, a woman was shot and critically wounded and a juvenile also was shot.

Robert Cordato is charged in Jackson County Court with possession of a controlled substance.

Cordato was identified as the suspect in the triple shooting in the 1500 block of South Brookside Avenue in Independence.

Police arrested Cordato the next day in Blue Summit, according to an Independence Police Department news release.

Detectives found nearly four grams of methamphetamine during a search of Cordato.

Cordato has not been charged as of Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the shooting death or the other two shootings.

A police department news release on Monday identified the man killed by gunfire as Robert Smith, Jr., of Independence.

The woman shot remains in critical condition.

The juvenile suffered moderate injuries and is expected to recover.

