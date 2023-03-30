Independence police investigate armed disturbance that led to standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police and SWAT responded to a possible hostage situation Thursday morning at a hotel.

The department said officers were called to an armed disturbance at the Clarion Point Hotel shortly after 9:45 a.m.

Police initially were told the caller was locked inside a bathroom in a room at the hotel with an armed subject in the room.

The caller told dispatchers a man had pointed a gun and threatened them, according to an Independence police spokesperson.

After officers arrived, the person in the bathroom exited safely, but the armed subject refused to exit and an hour-long standoff ensued.

The armed man “surrendered after chemical munitions were deployed,” according to a release from police.

The nature of the initial disturbance, including whether it was a domestic situation, remains under investigation, but the armed subject was arrested and transported to the Independence Police Station for questioning.

“Currently, there is no cause for concern to the public in the area,” Independence police said.

