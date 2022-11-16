Independence police involved in standoff involving small child early Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning in an Independence, Missouri, residence.

At 4:17 a.m. Wednesday, police released a statement saying they are currently involved in a barricade situation in the 1000 Block of North Aztec Court.

An Independence, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson says that the standoff started off as a domestic violence situation.

Police say one man is barricaded inside a residence with a small child and does not want to exit the residence. The man may have a weapon.

An adult female has left the house, IPD says.

Negotiators are on the scene and have had some contact with the man.

Police say they will inform the public when the situation is clear. Those who live in the area are asked to be on alert.

East Bundschu Road is open, but people are asked to avoid the area if possible while the barricade situation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

