Independence police search for woman missing since February

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing since February.

Candi L. Lewis, 59, has not been seen by her family since February.

Police say that Lewis is possibly homeless and has not been seen near City Union Mission at 1100 E 11th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, since October.

Lewis has brown eyes, gray hair and is Black. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 217 lbs.

Anyone with information on Lewis' location is asked to call Independence police detectives at 816-325-7330.

