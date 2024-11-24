Independence police searching for missing 19-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 19-year-old.

Preston Bell was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 500 block of S. Brookside.

Police said he was seen being forced into a vehicle by unknown persons.

Bell is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes, a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and “Pamela” tattooed on his left arm.

When last seen, Bell was wearing black sweatpants and a gray hoodie with “Senior 2023” on the front.

The vehicle he was said to be forced into is described as a black Chevrolet Malibu with a dent in the passenger door and Missouri license plate RL4-C4B.

A similar vehicle is pictured below.

Police said Bell’s family has been unable to contact him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD at 816-325-7300.

