KCPD investigating after man found dead in vehicle on SB exit ramp of I-435 at Truman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 435 at Truman Road.

Police were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on an ambulance in-route call.

Officers discovered a man inside a vehicle slumped over with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

KCPD said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

While no one is in custody at this time, police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.