Independence police seek help identifying suspect, vehicle tied to Saturday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a shooting Saturday.

Photos released by the department Sunday depict a gray vehicle and the man believed to be the driver.

Independence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact IPD at 816-325-7330 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Independence police responded to 42nd Terrace and Nolan, a Mini Mart convenience store, on reports of a shooting. Police located two victims outside, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Both victims were reported to be in “serious condition.”

IPD believes a disturbance inside the Mini Mart led to the violence.

