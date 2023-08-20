Suspect at large in Saturday evening Independence gas station shooting, two victims in serious condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adult victims are in serious condition and the suspect, or suspects, is at large after a shooting at a gas station in Independence Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Independence Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 6:00 p.m. at the Minit Mart gas station near 42nd Terrace and Noland Road.

Police responded to the shooting and upon arrival, officers located two victims, a male and a female, outside the gas station.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but according to a IPD X post, it is believed the two victims were involved in a disturbance with the suspect(s) inside the Minit Mart before the shooting occurred.

The suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators with IPD are speaking with witnesses to figure out what led up to the shooting.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as details become available.

