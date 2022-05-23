Watch
Independence police seek vehicle possibly connected to homicide

Provided
Posted at 3:13 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 16:13:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle possibly connected to a shooting that killed Khristian Wright last Wednesday.

Police responded to the area near east 39th Street and south Lynn Street after someone reported someone lying on the sidewalk in the area.

There, police found Wright suffering from gun shot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle is a gray/silver Dodge Magnum. The vehicle is damaged on the passenger side rear door and quarter panel.

Anyone who has information on the owner of the vehicle or where the vehicle can be located is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

