Independence police seek person of interest in April homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in connection to an April homicide.
The Street Crimes Unit is looking for 19-year-old Trayvione M. Thompson, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Police said he is 5 feet, 11 inches, tall and weighs 150 pounds.
The homicide occurred April 28 in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD Tips at 816-352-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.