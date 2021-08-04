Independence police seek person of interest in April homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to locate a person of interest in connection to an April homicide.

The Street Crimes Unit is looking for 19-year-old Trayvione M. Thompson, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said he is 5 feet, 11 inches, tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The homicide occurred April 28 in the 500 block of South Crescent Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, IPD Tips at 816-352-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org .

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .