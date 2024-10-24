Infant killed, others injured in Wednesday wreck on I-29 in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an infant was killed and one other person seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Troopers investigating the crash believe that around 3 p.m., a semi heading southbound on I-29 at the 24.2 mile marker near Camden Point began to skid and struck the rear end of a 2002 Toyota Corolla.

The force of the impact sent the Corolla into the back of a second semi before the Toyota went off the roadway into the tree line.

After striking the Toyota, the first semi continued on and struck the second semi, which caused the second semi to strike a fourth car, a Ford F350.

Troopers say an infant from Sedalia, Missouri, was a passenger in the Toyota. The infant was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The driver of the Corolla, a 78-year-old Savanna, Missouri, woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

A second passenger in the Corolla, a 44-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri, woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the two semis were not seriously hurt, nor was the driver of the Ford F-350 that was hit.

The crash blocked traffic for nearly three hours. The interstate was re-opened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

