Inmate found dead at Lansing Correctional Facility was strangled, prison officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was found dead inside his cell at the Lansing Correctional Facility on Nov. 25 was strangled, officials at the prison said.

About 10:45 p.m. that night, Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott, 29, was found unresponsive inside his cell.

Despite life-saving measures attempted on Charles-Lott, he was taken to a fatality clinic and died.

An autopsy indicates Charles-Lott's death was a homicide and he died by strangulation.

Officials said a man incarcerated at the prison has been identified as the suspect, but he's yet to be arrested or charged.

Charles-Lott was serving an 172-month sentence after being convicted for one county of aggravated battery with intent for bodily harm.

He'd been at the Lansing Correctional Facility since Nov. 1, 2011.

The investigation in Charles-Lott's death continues and findings will be presented to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for determination of charges.

