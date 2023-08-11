Inmate serving time in crimes from Kansas City area dies in KS prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old man serving time at the Hutchinson, Kansas Correctional Facility died Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Friday that Matthew Rutter was found in his cell in “medical distress” Thursday.

Rutter was serving time for aggravated burglary and fleeing or attempting to flee a law enforcement officer in connection to incidents in Wyandotte and Johnson County.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Rutter deceased shortly after they arrived.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

