Investigation completed in deadly Independence police shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The agency tasked with investigating the deadly police shooting last month at an Independence apartment complex has turned over its report to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Police in Blue Springs were tasked with the investigation as part of the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team, a group of agencies that help review police shootings.

The weeks-long investigation started after Independence police officers arrived at the Oval Spring Apartments in Independence for a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 7.

The incident ended when an officer fired their weapon, killing 34-year-old Maria Pike and her 2-month-old daughter Destinii Hope.

Last week, the Independence Police Department released highly edited body camera video of the events leading up to the shooting.

At the time, the department would not answer any questions about the video or the case.

The KSHB 41 team is reaching back out to Independence police after this new development.

