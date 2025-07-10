KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire investigators now believe a house fire on July 5th in Shawnee was caused by fireworks.

Around 3 a.m. on July 5, fire crews were called to a home in the 4700 block of Stearns Lane on a reported fire.

Body camera footage from one of the responding firefighters captured the scene:

Investigators blame fireworks for July 5 house fire in Shawnee

No injuries were reported in the fire.

In the following days, investigators have determined that fireworks shot off the previous night were improperly disposed of and smoldered for hours before flames became visible.

The department reminds residents to soak fireworks debris in water and allow it to cool off before placing it in the trash.

Fireworks were also noted for two fires on July 4th in eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Two people died and a third person was injured in a fire near Buckner. Three people were injured the same morning in a fire near Sibley, Missouri.

