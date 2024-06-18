Investigators determine Independence Towers apartment fire was intentionally set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Fire Department detectives have determined a fire that impacted 27 units early Monday morning at the Independence Towers apartment building was intentionally set.

A suspect is in custody but has not been formally charged, the fire department shared Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 4:15 a.m. Monday at the 10-story apartment building, located at 728 N. Jennings Road.

The fire department shared the fire originated from an apartment on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The residents of 27 apartment units were displaced by the fire. Over a dozen individuals were put in contact with Red Cross, per IFD.

The fire was investigated jointly by IFD, the Independence Police Department and the Missouri Fire Marshal's Office.

