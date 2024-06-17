Residents of 27 apartment units displaced after Monday morning high-rise fire in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City chapter of the Red Cross are on hand assisting the residents of 27 apartments who were displaced following a fire Monday morning.

An Independence Fire Department spokesperson said the first crews were dispatched around 4:15 a.m. Monday to the 10-story Independence Tower at 728 N. Jennings Road.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the second floor and requested additional resources.

A spokesperson said fire crews contained the fire to the apartment where it started, through smoke and fire damage affected nearly 30 other units.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and includes investigators from the Independence Police and Fire Departments and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

