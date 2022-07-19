KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Michelle Espinosa heard sirens by her home near East 21st Avenue and Clay Street on Tuesday morning, she didn't think much of it.

"I heard the traffic sirens from an officer, and I'm like, well okay, it's another officer traffic stop," Espinosa said.

Moments later, Espinosa said she heard gun shots.

The gunfire Espinosa was from the shooting that killed North Kansas City Ofc. Daniel Vasquez.

Espinosa later described an emotional scene after Vasquez was killed.

"In the moment, there was crying, there was people yelling," she said. "I could tell the officers were upset, I could tell they wanted to catch this guy."

Arrica Williams, who was also in the area, said was was among those who offered to help after the officer had been shot.

"It was four people and me included," Williams said. "Again, we didn't know what to do, we didn’t want to touch him and make things worse. So we just stood there, one person did offer the officer do CPR while he got some help, but the officer just had it under control soon after that."

Espinosa said the loss of Vasquez will hit close to the North Kansas City community.

"North town is a good community to be in, because the officers watch this area," she said. "That's why you don't hear any crime, because officers take care of it. They don't mess around here, so for this to happen in a community that is so tight and so close, it just hurts."

