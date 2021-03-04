Jackson County corrections officer arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County corrections officer has been charged in federal court for his role in a drug-smuggling scheme.

Daniel Coach, 26, was charged Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri with one count using a phone to facilitate unlawful activity of acceding to corruption.

According to court records, an inmate tipped off the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that Coach was being paid to transport illegal drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center for inmates.

The unidentified inmate said Coach “on several occasions over the last year ... coordinated his smuggling efforts with individuals outside of JCDC who were friends or family members of inmates,” according to a criminal complaint.

The friends and family members were instructed where Coach had parked, so they could drop illegal drugs through the vehicle’s window.

Coach would then bring the drugs — including Percocet, K2, ecstasy and cocaine — into the Jackson County Detention Center.

Some of the Percocet allegedly came from Coach’s personal prescription, the complaint said.

The bribes, which were facilitated through Cash App, were generally $100-150 and the drugs would be delivered during cell checks, according to court records.

FBI Special Agents and undercover officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department used the information from the informant to reach an agreement Wednesday for Coach to smuggle oxycontin into the jail.

Coach agreed to smuggle 25 pills, but asked for $100 and six pills for himself. He then met with an undercover law enforcement officer later that night and took possession of the pills and money, according to court records.

Coach was stopped and arrested after driving away from the exchange with the undercover officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release about the case.

