Jackson County Sheriff's Office announces 12% raise for some employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday some employees will receive a 12% raise.

Beginning the first pay period in October, deputies, sergeants and captains will receive the raise.

“I am thankful for Executive White’s and Administrator Schulte’s support of law enforcement,” Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said in a statement. “In addition, I continue to look forward to working in collaboration with the collective bargaining group in the future."

The announcement comes a week after a Jackson County judge ruled in favor of Forté in a lawsuit over pay raises.

The West Central Missouri Regional Lodge #50 of the Fraternal Order of Police had filed the lawsuit against Forté.

The FOP wanted the judge to compel Forte and Michelle Chrisman, director of human resources for the county, to "take any and all steps necessary (including cooperating with one another) to implement the salary ranges established by Ordinance No. 5697 for deputies and sergeants, including retroactive pay."

