Jackson Mahomes enters no contest plea to misdemeanor battery case in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes entered a no contest plea Thursday in Johnson County District Court to one count of misdemeanor battery.

A Johnson County judge ordered the Johnson County Sheriff's Department to find out if Mahomes qualifies for work release.

He also sentenced Mahomes to six months probation.

The plea comes in a case that began with an incident February 23, 2023, at an Overland Park restaurant.

Mahomes also had been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery in that incident.

Those charges were dismissed by a Johnson County judge on Jan. 3, 2024.

The Johnson County District Attorney's office requested the three felony charges be dropped because a witness in the case stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

A jury trial on the battery charge had been set for March 25.

