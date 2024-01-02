Johnson County DA's Office files motion to dismiss sexual battery charges against Jackson Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney's Office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual battery against Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The motion states the victim in the case has avoided being served with a subpoena to appear in court.

"The State is not seeking a continuance to continue to serve when she has made her lack of cooperation abundantly clear," according to the prosecution's motion.

Prosecutors charged Mahomes after an alleged incident Feb. 25, 2023, at an Overland Park restaurant.

Mahomes also is accused of misdemeanor battery for an interaction with an employee.

A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Wednesday in Johnson County District Court.

The motion from the DA's office said they plan to continue the misdemeanor case against Mahomes.

