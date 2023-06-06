Johnson County judge allows Jackson Mahomes' attorneys to file motion under seal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Sutherland ruled Tuesday to allow attorneys representing Jackson Mahomes to file a motion in the sexual assault case under seal.

“After reviewing the file and being fully advised by the parties the Court finds that a motion pursuant to K.S.A. 21-5502 and supporting affidavit may be filed under seal,” per court documents.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, filed the motion Thursday, June 1.

His argument for the documents to be sealed was that “evidence of a complaining witness’ previous sexual conduct with any person — including the defendant” is not admissible or referred to in “any proceeding before the court.”

Mahomes faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor battery after a Feb. 25 incident in Overland Park.

His next hearing is set for Aug. 31.

