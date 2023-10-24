Preliminary hearing set for January for Jackson Mahomes in aggravated sexual battery case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3, 2024, in the aggravated sexual battery case against Jackson Mahomes.

He was charged in May with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery for an alleged incident that happened on Feb. 25, 2023, at an Overland Park restaurant.

During the investigation into the alleged incident, the owner of Aspen's Restaurant & Lounge told police Mahomes had grabbed her by the throat three times and forcibly kissed her.

According to court documents, police responded to the restaurant after an employee's father told police Mahomes had shoved them.

The employee had gone to a staff room to retrieve their water bottle, when Mahomes allegedly shoved them twice and told them to get out.

Mahomes later apologized to the employee, but also told them that they should know to leave a room when he's in it and rooms he is present in are off limits, according to court documents.

At least one witness told police they saw Mahomes push the employee and surveillance video confirmed their account.

The restaurant owner's stepdaughter told police they previously had to kick Mahomes out of the restaurant.

Mahomes, 23, appeared in Johnson County court on Tuesday where a judge set the date for his trial.

