JoCo DA: Charges against Ex-Shawnee Mission North teacher, coach not for contact with students, athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Shawnee Mission North teacher and swim coach remains in jail after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Alexander Morris, 32, appeared by video Thursday in court, where a judge read the charges and appointed him an attorney.

Morris, who had been with the Shawnee Mission School District since November 2013 before the school board fired him Wednesday, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He had been fired as the SM North girls' swimming and diving coach earlier Wednesday prior to the board's action.

The SMSD Board of Education's action came after law enforcement informed the district about Morris' arrest earlier Wednesday.

"I can see why parents would be concerned," Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said.

Howe's office is prosecuting the case and he explained what the charges brought against Morris, who taught math at SM North and also served as a senior coach for the Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department's Blazers Swim Club, mean.

"Mr. Morris is charged with five counts of what's described as sexual exploitation of a child, and what that typically means is an individual who has obtained photographs of child pornography," Howe said.

Court records said the alleged crimes took place between Jan. 31, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2022.

"We're not alleging at this time that he had any contact with children at school or in any coaching endeavors," Howe said.

A judge set Morris' bond at $150,000 with conditions that include having no contact with children. He also won't be allowed to have/use a computer or go on the internet.

Howe said those are typical bond conditions in a case like this.

"Because of the typical facts that caused these charges to be filed, the court will typically take away their ability to be on the internet, which is where a lot of this child pornography is exchanged," Howe said.

If Morris does post bond, the judge said he'll be placed on electronic monitoring.

Morris' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.

