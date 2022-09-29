Shawnee Mission North teacher fired after child sexual exploitation charges

The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education fired a Shawnee Mission North math teacher and girl's swim coach Wednesday after he was arrested earlier in the day and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Johnson County district attorney charged Alexander Morris, 32, alleging that his crimes took place between January and mid-September.

Morris was also the coach of the youth swim team, Kansas City Blazers. A spokesperson with the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District told KSHB 41 on Wednesday afternoon that Morris had been placed on administrative leave.

SM North Principal Dave Ewers said Morris was no longer the school's girls swimming and diving coach before the board terminated contract Wednesday night.

Morris is scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. He is currently jailed on a $150,000 bond.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

