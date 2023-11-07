JoCo jury finds Olathe 16-year-old guilty of involuntary manslaughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday, a Johnson County jury found an Olathe 16-year-old guilty of involuntary manslaughter and criminal use of weapons for a fatal shooting in 2022.

The teen was originally charged with first-degree murder regarding the death of Daniel Ward.

Olathe police responded on the morning of July 30, 2022, to the 1200 block of N. Purdom Street for an unknown medical call.

Ward was found dead in a residence with a gunshot wound to his head.

Attorneys for the 16-year-old attempted to file a self-defense claim.

The teen alleged Ward was threatening and assaulting his mother, who was Ward’s girlfriend, which prompted him to step in and protect her. The documents alleged the shot was accidentally fired during a physical altercation.

The claim also cited previous instances of threats made by Ward as well as Ward’s criminal history, but the claim was denied.

Rather than being tried as an adult, the teen faced an extended juvenile jurisdiction prosecution.

Sentencing has been set for Dec. 8.

—