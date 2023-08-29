Johnson County DA: Police officers were justified in deadly shooting of Olathe man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two officers who shot and killed a man in June in Olathe won't face charges in the incident, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Tuesday.

Nearly three months after the incident, Howe released the results of the investigation.

Howe's office ruled the two officers who shot and killed 58-year-old David Russell Sweet were justified in using deadly force.

While one of the officers was conducting a traffic stop on June 3, Sweet drove up next to their vehicle. Sweet said something but later drove away.

The officer then called for a backup officer due to Sweet's strange behavior, per the investigation report.

Moments later, Sweet returned to the area.

When the first officer approached his vehicle and said, "Can I help you with anything?" Sweet responded, "Yeah," and displayed a knife.

Shortly after, the officer backed away and radioed Olathe dispatch for help. At the same time, the second officer previously requested arrived at the scene.

Sweet exited his vehicle and began walking toward the officers with the knife in his hand.

Both officers shouted commands telling him to stop, but he refused, which led to the shooting.

The investigation found Sweet was shot eight times.

"After a very thorough investigation done by the OICIIT investigation team here in Johnson County, providing me a complete investigation and applying Kansas law — it is my finding and determination that the two Olathe officers were justified in their use of force that resulted in the death of David Sweet," Howe said.

