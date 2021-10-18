Johnson County judge seals court document in case against high school choir director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, judge sealed a court record Monday morning in connection to a sex crimes case involving the choir director at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School.

Earlier this month , the Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged Joseph Heidesch with two counts sex exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy.

KSHB 41 News submitted a request for additional court records related to the investigation. On Monday morning, Johnson County District Court Judge Michael P. Joyce issued an order to seal the court documents.

The sealing came after KSHB 41 and at least one other media outlet received a copy of the court record. A court clerk representative attempted to recall the message shortly after it was sent.

In the order, prosecutors advocated the court document should be sealed because its release “could jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety or well-being of a victim, witness, confidential source or undercover agent, or cause the destruction of evidence.”

Heidesch remains in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. He’s set to appear in court for a hearing on Oct. 27.

As of earlier this month, Heidesch remained on administrative leave.

