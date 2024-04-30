Johnson County judge seals court records in death of Cole Brings Plenty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, judge ruled Friday that court documents related to the death investigation of actor Cole Brings Plenty will be sealed.

Bring Plenty, an actor in the show "1923," was found dead on Friday, April 5, in a wooded area near W. 200th Street and Homestead Lane. No foul play is suspected in the death, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle was found near his body.

Before Brings Plenty was found deceased, Douglas County authorities were searching for the actor for questioning regarding a domestic violence incident on March 31 in Lawrence.

The autopsy report and law enforcement case files of the Lawrence Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff's Office will be sealed and only released to family.

The sheriff's office announced Tuesday it will not release additional information in the case.

The judge agreed to seal the files to respect the privacy rights of the family as Brings Plenty is a public figure.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.