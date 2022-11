KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in a deadly stabbing that happened in Merriam in October.

On Oct. 22, 2022 , Merriam police responded to a residence in the 7300 block of Royalty Way.

There they found 23-year-old Charles Thomas Dillon dead.

On Thursday, Devin D. Braswell, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Dillon's death.

Bond is set is $1 million.

—