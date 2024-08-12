Johnson County man in custody after walking away from work release facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Johnson County man who walked away from a work release facility Friday is back in custody.

Sunday night, Ricardo Marin-Valadez, 24, was apprehended by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

“Marin-Valadez was placed on escape status after not reporting for his scheduled shift Friday morning or returning to the ARC (Johnson County Adult Residential Center),” per a Kansas Department of Corrections release.

Before walking away, Marin-Valadez was a minimum-custody resident at ARC. He was serving a 15-month sentence for drug-related crimes.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.